Charlotte region adds 135 people a day despite drop in migration

CHARLOTTE — Despite a 14% decline in net migration, the Charlotte region remained among the nation’s fastest-growing areas last year, according to new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

Between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025, the latest available data, net migration across the 16-county region totaled 49,324, compared to 57,300 a year earlier. The Charlotte region ranked first nationally in domestic migration, adding 30,358 people over the same period. That was up slightly year over year from 28,928.

Overall, Charlotte’s regional net migration was fourth highest in the U.S.

Charlotte’s migration pattern mirrored the nation’s as a whole with a steep decline in international migration. U.S. international migration plummeted 55% in 2025; Charlotte’s regional drop was 33%, to 18,966, or nearly 10,000 fewer people than the previous year.

The overall 14% decline still leaves the region with an average daily addition of 135 people per day, compared with 157 a year earlier.

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