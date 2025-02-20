Gov. Josh Stein seeks $19B in federal funds for Helene recovery

CHARLOTTE — Governor Josh Stein is seeking $19 billion in federal funds to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Helene’s devastation in western North Carolina.

The request comes as the state grapples with nearly $60 billion in damages caused by the hurricane, which severely impacted lives, homes, businesses, and infrastructure across the region. Despite initial recovery efforts, Governor Stein emphasized the need for additional federal support to fully restore the affected areas.

“Hurricane Helene destroyed so much across western North Carolina – lives, homes, businesses, farms, and infrastructure,” Governor Stein stated. “That’s why I am requesting $19 billion in federal funds for Helene recovery.”

The state of North Carolina has already committed over $1 billion to recovery efforts. Governor Stein is working with the legislature to secure more resources to support rebuilding homes, restoring infrastructure, and aiding local governments.

With continued federal and state support, the recovery efforts aim to help western North Carolina emerge stronger from the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

