CMPD investigating after east Charlotte shooting victim dies

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man, who was shot early Sunday, died from his injuries.

Officers said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m. on the 5800 block of Albemarle Road.

At the scene, they found 31‑year‑old Luis Daniel Gutierrez Mora suffering from a gunshot wound.

MEDIC transported Mora to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition. However, on Tuesday, Mora died from his injuries.

CMPD said its homicide unit has taken over the case, and detectives say the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477.

VIDEO: Mother recalls moment she learned her son had been shot at north Charlotte pool party

Mother recalls moment she learned her son had been shot at north Charlotte pool party

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