Gov. Stein demands answers from DHS after Charlotte immigration operation

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein wrote a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem saying federal agents jeopardized public safety in Charlotte.

In his letter, Stein asks for transparency regarding arrests.

He also added a list of questions, including how long the operation will last, what charges detainees are facing, and where they are being held.

It is unclear if he has heard back.

