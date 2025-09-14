Gov. Stein issues standing orders to boost COVID-19 vaccine access

CHARLOTTE — Governor Josh Stein announced new Standing Orders to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina.

The orders allow adults over 65 and those with certain risk factors to receive vaccinations at pharmacies without a prescription.

The Standing Orders, issued by Dr. Larry Greenblatt, the State Health Director, aim to remove administrative barriers and improve vaccine accessibility as the state enters the cold and flu season, officials said. This initiative aligns with recent FDA approvals for the next round of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Health care providers and pharmacists recommend vaccination as a safe and effective tool to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” said Governor Josh Stein.

Last year, North Carolina reported over 120,000 emergency department visits for COVID-like illness, leading to more than 21,600 hospitalizations.

The Standing Order allows immunizing pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible adults without a prescription, aligning North Carolina with most other states in terms of vaccine access.

Individuals eligible for the vaccine under the Standing Order include those 65 and older and adults with at least one high-risk condition, such as obesity, asthma, diabetes, and pregnancy, among others.

Most pharmacies in North Carolina have the updated COVID-19 vaccine available, and individuals are encouraged to contact their local pharmacy to confirm availability and make appointments.

