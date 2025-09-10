Councilman Graham to address transit safety and city development in press conference

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham will hold a press conference on Wednesday morning at the Charlotte Transit Station in Uptown to discuss transit safety, city leadership updates, and community development initiatives.

The press conference will address several key topics impacting Charlotte residents, including updates on transit safety measures, the status of leadership searches for the city attorney and chief of police, and ongoing investments in the “Corridors of Opportunity.”

“Charlotte is at a pivotal moment where issues of safety, leadership, and neighborhood revitalization intersect,” Graham said in a release.

Graham will also discuss progress on economic growth and revitalization efforts along Beatties Ford Road, highlighting community partnerships that are driving development in the area.

Additionally, the press conference will celebrate the Charlotte Amateur Tennis Championship, a signature community event that showcases local talent.

The press conference begins at 10 a.m. It is open to the public.

VIDEO: CATS believes light rail murder suspect did not purchase fare before fatal stabbing

CATS believes light rail murder suspect did not purchase fare before fatal stabbing

©2025 Cox Media Group