Government shutdown causes flight delays nationwide

CHARLOTTE — The effects of the government shutdown are starting to impact air travel, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says it’s been delaying flights due to air traffic controller shortages.

The transportation secretary says many controllers are calling out sick since they’re no longer getting paid.

Initial delays started in Denver, Newark and Burbank, but at least a dozen facilities could be impacted.

However, CNN aviation correspondent Pete Muntean says there could be a silver lining.

“The very same thing ended the 35-day government shutdown back in 2019,” Muntean said. “Controllers calling out sick led to ground stops and delays at some of the country’s busiest airports, and when that happened, lawmakers reached a deal pretty quickly.”

This time around, negotiations for a bipartisan deal appear to be in stalemate. Republicans say they won’t negotiate with Democrats until after the government reopens. Democrats say that order of events doesn’t work.

