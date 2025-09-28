Stowaway found dead on American Airlines plane at CLT

CHARLOTTE — A dead body was found on a plane at the Charlotte-Douglas Airport while workers performed maintenance on Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrived at the scene at the 5000 block of Hangar Drive to investigate around 9 a.m.

A stowaway was discovered in the landing gear as maintenance was performed on an American Airlines plane that had just arrived from Europe, police said. First responders arrived, and the person was pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating the person’s death. An American Airlines spokesperson said the airline is working with law enforcement.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

