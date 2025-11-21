Governor Josh Stein pardons turkeys Krispy and Kreme at annual ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Josh Stein pardoned two turkeys, Krispy and Kreme, during the annual Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion today.

The event, attended by Tim Thomas, President of the North Carolina Poultry Federation, and representatives from Butterball, highlighted the importance of the poultry industry in North Carolina, which contributes over $39 billion to the state’s economy and supports nearly 150,000 jobs.

“Thanksgiving gives us a moment to pause and reflect on all that we’re grateful for,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I’m grateful for the farmers who put food on our tables, for the first responders running into danger to keep us safe, for the teachers who educate our children, and for every North Carolinian who sees a neighbor in need and helps them back on their feet.”

Butterball announced during the ceremony that it would donate 1,500 turkey breasts to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, helping 1,500 families in need enjoy a holiday meal.

Krispy and Kreme, the pardoned turkeys, are 19-week-old hens weighing roughly 45 pounds each. They will live out their days at Naylor Family Farm.

Carter and Wallace Lassiter of Lassiter Family Farms in Northampton County provided the pumpkins that served as a backdrop for the event.

