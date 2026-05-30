Drivers stranded on flooded Union County roads after recent rain

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be cautious of flooded roadways.

Several roads in the Indian Trail area flooded Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. That includes Indian Trail Road, Sardis Church Road, Gribble Road, and Unionville Indian Trail Road. Some parts of Idlewild Road were also flooded.

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Some drivers have gotten stranded on roads covered in water.

Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the flooded areas, and do not attempt to drive through the waters.

FORECAST: Showers, isolated storms possible before drying out Sunday

Saturday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Danielle Miller

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