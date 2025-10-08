Governor offers $25K reward in Salisbury shooting that killed 3-year-old, great-grandfather

RALEIGH — Gov. Josh Stein announced, on Tuesday, a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murders of Charles Williams and Myisha Angle in Salisbury.

The killings occurred on Aug. 10, 2024, when more than 30 shots were fired into a house on Rowan Mill Road, killing 80-year-old Charles Williams and 3-year-old Myisha Angle as they slept.

“Even when all leads have been exhausted in a case, we cannot stop the pursuit of justice,” said Stein.

The governor urged anyone with information to contact local law enforcement to help bring justice and closure to the victims’ families.

The Salisbury Police Department can be reached at (704) 638-5333, and the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500 for tips related to the case.

