Governor Roy Cooper to address new Environmental Justice Advisory Council

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is set to address the first meeting of the new Environmental Justice Advisory Council, according to reports from WTVD.

Cooper said the board was created to help protect people from the health effects of the environment.

The Environmental Justice Executive Order was signed into law this past October, according to WTVD.

The governor said the council will include 22 members.

Half of those members were appointed by Cooper directly, according to WTVD.

Cooper said the council will work to help leverage federal funds, which will marginalize underserved communities dealing with pollution and the effects of climate change.

According to WTVD, a new environmental justice hub will be created, along with a mapping tool that will show environmental stressors and public health outcomes in communities.

Each cabinet agency will have roughly four months to develop at least three drafts of goals and improvements.

