NC Gov. Josh Stein signs bill allowing remote driver’s license renewal

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Josh Stein signed Senate Bill 245 into law on Tuesday, allowing North Carolina drivers to renew their licenses remotely for a second consecutive time.

The legislation, which passed with significant bipartisan support, aims to provide a time-saving alternative for motorists who would otherwise wait in line at the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles offices. Remote renewals can be completed via mail, telephone, electronic devices, or other secured methods approved by the DMV.

The bill, however, does not permit a second consecutive online renewal for motorists holding a REAL ID license. Those with a REAL ID can switch to a standard license and renew remotely for a second time.

The legislation also removes the requirement for a completed driver’s log for 16 and 17-year-olds to obtain a full provisional driver’s license. The remaining requirements include holding a limited provisional license for at least six months, having no motor vehicle moving or seat belt violations for the preceding six months, and possessing a driver eligibility certificate, high school diploma, or equivalent.

