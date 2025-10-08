Great Falls High School students evacuated due to threat

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — A small number of students at Great Falls High School in Chester County were taken to a reunification site with families due to a threat on Wednesday afternoon, officials with the sheriff’s office and school district said.
The district is on fall break.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
VIDEO: Middle school lockdown lifted after threat from juvenile caller
©2025 Cox Media Group