Great Falls High School students evacuated due to threat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Chester County School District Administration
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — A small number of students at Great Falls High School in Chester County were taken to a reunification site with families due to a threat on Wednesday afternoon, officials with the sheriff’s office and school district said.

The district is on fall break.

No additional details have been made available.

