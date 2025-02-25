Authorities recover ammunition magazine at Chester High School

Local

Authorities recover firearm magazine at Chester High School
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTER, S.C. — Authorities said they recovered a firearm magazine Tuesday at Chester High School.

“There is no immediate danger to students at this time,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chester County School District officials said it was placed on a hold protocol and parents have been contacted.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

