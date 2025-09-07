Greensboro civil rights trailblazer dies at 83

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native, Major General Joseph McNeil died at the age of 83.
McNeil was one of the “North Carolina A&T Four” who led a historic sit-in at the Woolworth’s Lunch Counter back in 1960.
He was just 17-years-old at the time, but that simple act of defiance helped ignite the sit-in movement across the country.
McNeil’s passing leaves just one more surviving member of the A&T Four.
Leaders said his life proves that “ordinary” people have the power to change history.
