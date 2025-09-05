Burke County fire investigation now a double homicide

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The second victim in a Burke County mobile home fire has been identified, and deputies say they are now investigating the incident as a double homicide.

The fire broke out Sunday morning along Swink Street in Morganton after neighbors described hearing a loud explosion.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office identified 76-year-old Joseph Kincaid Byrd, Jr. as the second victim.

On Tuesday, deputies said 63-year-old Michael Curtis Hallyburton was found deceased at the residence.

It is still unclear exactly what led up to the blaze, but officials say they are looking into the possibility that the fire was intentionally set.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

