Grier Heights hosts “Health for the Holidays” event

CHARLOTTE — The Grier Heights Community Center hosted its “Health for the Holidays” event Saturday.

There was music, gifts and activities, but the event also featured housing and health resources.

Grier Heights is one of Charlotte’s historically Black communities.

Organizers said they want to make sure they can support everyone who lives there.

“We have free toys, a toy Santa shop, we have coats for women and children, and we also have the Chick-Fil-A cow and Chick-Fil-A food here,” said Markita Smalls, the director of Life Navigation at Crossroads Corporation. “We have bike giveaways, we have Home Depot gift card giveaways, so come out if you can.”

Those vendors and resources will be out there again Sunday at the Grier Heights Community Center on Leroy Street from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

