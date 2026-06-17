Grocery-anchored center sells for $21.4M

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two outparcels are in play after this Union County complex sold for $21.4 million.

Wood Union Town Center LLC, affiliated with BC Wood Properties, purchased Union Town Center at 5860 W. Highway 74 in Indian Trail. The center is about 17 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Seller UTC Investors LLC, tied to Fernau LeBLanc Investment Partners in Maryland, had owned the roughly 15-acre parcel since February 2023. It paid $16.2 million for the site, according to Union County property tax records.

Read the story on CBJ’s website here.

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