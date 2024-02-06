Gun found after fight at North Mecklenburg High School

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — School officials confirmed to Channel 9 that a gun was found inside a backpack Tuesday at North Mecklenburg High School.

A spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said that the Huntersville Police Department is investigating after the gun was found.

A message sent from North Meck High School Principal Stephanie Hood says the gun was found “after an altercation between students.”

The Huntersville Police Department confirmed to Channel 9 that school resource officers found a stolen 9mm handgun in one of the students’ backpacks. Police said the gun was loaded.

Huntersville police said the weapon wasn’t used or displayed during the fight.

The student who had the gun wasn’t identified.

Guns aren’t allowed on school campuses, and the CMS spokesperson said “students are disciplined accordingly.”

