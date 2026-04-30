Gunfire erupts during attempted robbery; 1 injured

CHARLOTTE — A shootout erupted on Wednesday night along Central Avenue near Norland Road during an attempted robbery, resulting in one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Police had responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at the location.

The incident in east Charlotte involved several people as one group attempted to rob the other, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Multiple vehicles were struck by bullets, and a stray round damaged a gutter on an apartment building. MEDIC confirmed the individual’s non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later discovered that one of the vehicles struck by gunfire was occupied at the time. An individual involved in the shooting was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics.

©2026 Cox Media Group