Vigil held for teen soccer player killed in social media meetup shooting

CHARLOTTE — Friends, teammates, and family gathered Wednesday night in University City to honor a teenage soccer player killed in a shooting last week.

The vigil was held on the same field where the victim spent countless hours playing the sport he loved and building friendships that his coach said became like family.

According to the Concord Police Department, two teammates were shot in a parking lot last Thursday during what investigators believe was a meetup to sell an item arranged through social media.

One of the teens died, and the other is now recovering at home. Police have charged 17‑year‑old Yanixan Silva with murder and said he is being charged as an adult.

Soccer coach Samuel Aguilera said the past week has been heartbreaking for the team.

“Crying, heartbroken, not knowing what to say or how to react to the moment right now because it is so fresh and just thinking, ‘I won’t see my teammate again,’” Aguilera said.

Police said a fight broke out during the meetup, and Silva opened fire. A memorial of candles was placed at midfield during the vigil, surrounded by teammates and friends who asked that the victim’s name and photo not be shared publicly.

Aguilera said the team’s bond formed quickly, even among players who didn’t know each other well at first.

“They may not know each other the first day,” he said. “But when they keep coming again and again and again, it becomes a friendship. After the friendship becomes a teammate, and they start caring about each other.”

The second teen injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital.

Just two months ago, about 50 parents and students in Cabarrus County held a town hall to discuss how to keep teens safe and out of the criminal justice system. Now, the community is grieving the loss of another young life.

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