Gunfire at west Charlotte gas station sparks investigation

CHARLOTTE — Police investigated a shooting at a west Charlotte gas station Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Mo’s Fuel Mart off West Boulevard, near Old Steele Creek Road.

At the scene, an SUV was seen with a bullet hole in the windshield and more in the fender and bumper.

MEDIC said it responded but didn’t treat anyone for injuries.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about what led up to the gunfire and if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group