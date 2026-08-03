DNA, forensic evidence tie man to missing ex’s killing, affidavit says

CHARLOTTE — Derrick Randall Jr., 36, of Charlotte, has been charged with the killing of his ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Brandi Merrick. While Merrick’s body has not been found, a new court affidavit reveals DNA evidence linking Randall to her death, including blood found in his garage and forensic evidence discovered near a shallow grave.

Merrick was reported missing on June 12 after last being seen leaving a family member’s home on Houldsworth Drive in northeast Mecklenburg County on June 8. Detectives used phone records, Ring cameras and Flock license plate readers to track Randall’s movements to a wooded area in Catawba County. Court records indicate Merrick was last known to be at Randall’s residence on Abercromby Street.

Brandi Merrick

DNA testing confirmed that splattered blood found in Randall’s garage matched Merrick’s profile. Detectives also recovered DNA matching Merrick from a pair of blue gloves and a green ratchet strap discovered near a potential grave site on Hudson Chapel Road in Catawba County.

According to court records, these items resembled equipment seen on a trailer Randall was towing in surveillance footage.

Phone records showed Merrick’s cell phone pinged at Randall’s home for several hours before her rental car was found parked less than a mile away. On June 10, Randall’s phone pinged near Hudson Chapel Road for 21 minutes.

The phone was disconnected for 2 hours following that ping before it reconnected and Randall was later seen on surveillance video at a local store on Long Island Road.

Detectives searching the wooded area near Hudson Chapel Road found tire tracks and a depression in the dirt. While investigators dug up the area, they did not locate a body. On June 11, surveillance cameras captured a man believed to be Randall moving Merrick’s rental car.

On July 3, a witness informed police that Randall rented an excavator on June 12. The witness reported that Randall claimed he had forgotten his wallet, leading the witness to pay for the rental. Although Randall’s phone pinged at his residence during this time, Flock camera footage showed his truck towing the excavator in Catawba County. The excavator bucket was clean when first seen but appeared dirty on camera later that morning.

Derrick Randall Jr.

Merrick and Randall had a documented history of domestic violence. In 2017, Wilmington Police investigated a report that Randall kidnapped Merrick and held her hostage for three days. During that time, Randall allegedly physically and sexually abused her repeatedly.

Concord Police were also investigating Randall for property damage after he was caught on surveillance video damaging Merrick’s rental car days before she vanished. Merrick did not report for work on June 10 or June 12. Randall was arrested for the property damage on July 2 and a subsequent search warrant for his home led to the discovery of the blood evidence.

Detectives are continuing to investigate whether the excavator was used to conceal Merrick’s body. Randall remains in custody on the homicide charge.

Randall is in jail under no bond. His next court date is Aug. 21.

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