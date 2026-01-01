‘Gut-wrenching’: Couple says scammer wiped out their savings in seconds

CHARLOTTE — Emily and Mark Willard were just starting a beach vacation when the phone rang. The caller ID read it was the financial company, Charles Schwab. They were worried something was wrong with their account, so they picked up. Sure enough, they say the caller said there was a fraud attempt, but they could act quickly to head it off.

The Willards say the caller walked them through certain steps, including handing over a verification code.

“I was the one who unknowingly authorized it. I just have so much guilt that, like, ‘I’ve let somebody come in and just take all of our money,’” Emily said. “They left us with $4.43. It’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t even go buy a meal with that.’”

At last check, Charles Schwab denied the Willards’ claim since, technically, they authorized the transfer with the representative writing, “I know this is upsetting,” with a frowning emoji.

“That doesn’t make me feel good ... little sad face emoji,” Emily said.

A spokesperson emailed WSOC’s sister station in Atlanta, “By tricking people into voluntarily giving up access to their personal information, these criminals steal money from the vulnerable and unsuspecting. And both the private sector and law enforcement struggle to retrieve those funds once they are gone.”

“It’s gut-wrenching. It’s awful, it’s horrible. It’s, it’s the worst nightmare,” Mark said.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says this is one of the most common scams he sees and the key here: Hang up and call your bank directly, even if it feels like an emergency. Don’t trust the number on your phone.

