H5 Data Centers explores expansion in Charlotte’s University Research Park

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
An aerial Google view of Flexential 10105 David Taylor Dr. The property is owned by H5 Data Centers, which submitted a zoning verification letter to the city of Charlotte looking for confirmation on whether the two properties surrounding Flexential in University are zoned to allow for a telecommunications and data storage facility.
CHARLOTTE — H5 Data Centers, which already operates a facility in Charlotte’s University Research Park, is exploring a potential expansion in the area.

The company submitted a zoning verification request to the City of Charlotte to confirm whether two nearby properties are approved for use as a telecommunications and data‑storage facility.

These letters help developers determine whether they must pursue a full rezoning process, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The request was filed through the law firm Robinson & Bradshaw, which frequently handles rezoning matters in the city.

The inquiry comes as interest in large‑scale data center development continues to grow across the region, highlighted by a separate $1 billion QTS project underway in York County.

