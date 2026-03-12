H5 Data Centers explores expansion in Charlotte’s University Research Park

CHARLOTTE — H5 Data Centers, which already operates a facility in Charlotte’s University Research Park, is exploring a potential expansion in the area.

The company submitted a zoning verification request to the City of Charlotte to confirm whether two nearby properties are approved for use as a telecommunications and data‑storage facility.

These letters help developers determine whether they must pursue a full rezoning process, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The request was filed through the law firm Robinson & Bradshaw, which frequently handles rezoning matters in the city.

The inquiry comes as interest in large‑scale data center development continues to grow across the region, highlighted by a separate $1 billion QTS project underway in York County.

