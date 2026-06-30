Habitat for Humanity faces delay in quest for Kings Mountain expansion

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity wants to expand its reach beyond Shelby and is trying to get land in Kings Mountain.

According to The Shelby Star, the nonprofit hit a few roadblocks, including being outbid for the land.

Kings Mountain leaders say although that bid was rejected, they are looking for a way to allow Habitat for Humanity to buy land and build more housing.

Since the nonprofit was founded in the 1980s, it has built 40 houses in the area.

©2026 Cox Media Group