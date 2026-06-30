Convicted felon charged with kidnapping after police standoff in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with kidnapping nearly a week after an hourslong standoff with police.

It happened Wednesday at The Kelston Apartment Homes in east Charlotte.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were looking for David Caldwell, a convicted felon. They say he tied up his girlfriend and pointed a gun at her head.

David Caldwell

According to court records obtained by Channel 9, that woman did escape and call 911, but officers didn’t find Caldwell inside the apartment.

Caldwell was arrested a day later.

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