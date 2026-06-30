Convicted felon charged with kidnapping after police standoff in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with kidnapping nearly a week after an hourslong standoff with police.
It happened Wednesday at The Kelston Apartment Homes in east Charlotte.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were looking for David Caldwell, a convicted felon. They say he tied up his girlfriend and pointed a gun at her head.
According to court records obtained by Channel 9, that woman did escape and call 911, but officers didn’t find Caldwell inside the apartment.
Caldwell was arrested a day later.
©2026 Cox Media Group