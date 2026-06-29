Inmates take control of NC jail after overpowering correctional staff

WINDSOR, N.C. — An inmate takeover at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor, North Carolina, ended Monday afternoon after law enforcement agencies cleared the facility. All inmates and staff were accounted for and safe, with those injured receiving medical treatment, state Bureau of Investigation said in an update.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation secured the premises following an inmate takeover that began early Monday morning.

Inmates seized control of parts of the regional jail in eastern North Carolina after overpowering correctional staff.

The takeover started at about 5 a.m. with three guards and 88 inmates inside the facility, prompting an immediate response from local, state and federal authorities, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

More than 20 law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center, which is located in Windsor, about 120 miles east of Raleigh.

During the incident, two guards were taken captive by inmates while a third guard managed to escape. Negotiations eventually led to the release of the two captive guards along with 80 inmates, leaving eight inmates remaining inside the facility.

By early afternoon, the Bureau of Investigation entered the detention center to take the remaining inmates into custody.

The two guards who were released are undergoing medical treatment, though no details about their injuries were immediately available. All inmates have been transferred to other facilities for housing.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin stated there was no immediate threat to the general public.

Sheriff Ruffin did not elaborate on the cause of the takeover or why only three guards were overseeing the 88 inmates at the time.

“Right now we have a lot going on that we’re trying to get under control,” Sheriff Ruffin said. “I will release that information to the public as soon as I can.”The detention center will remain secured while personnel assess the extent of the damage.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews continue working to clear the scene.

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