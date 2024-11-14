Habitat for Humanity hopes to expand to Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Families in Kings Mountain may soon have the opportunity to buy an affordable home in the city, according to reports from the Gaston Gazette.

This will be made possible by the expansion of Habitat for Humanity in the area.

City leaders said a discussion about donating some parcels of land to the nonprofit came up during a recent council meeting and ended up voting unanimously to issue a letter of support.

Habitat for Humanity helps people achieve the dream of becoming homeowners who might not otherwise be able to afford them. The organization builds houses and then sells them at no interest to approved families who help in the process of building the homes.

City Manager Jim Palenick told the Gazette that the city wants to provide some lots to the non-profit, as well as some grant funding. Those lots are expected to be located on Myers Street.

“It would allow us to build, at least to begin with, at least three separate new affordable owner-occupied homes for people who need such housing,” Palenick said. “We had hoped to be able to turn over the deeds at this meeting.”

Palenick went on to say the city won’t be able to turn over the deeds just yet, but it wanted to provide a letter of support stating its intent so Habitat for Humanity can move forward with planning, according to the Gazette.

That letter also stated that the development services staff has advised the city council that a boundary survey be required before the land can be conveyed to the nonprofit.

Executive director for Habitat for Humanity Amy Allen said the non-profit is excited about the opportunity to potentially build homes in Kings Mountain.

Allen also said there is a need, and whenever they receive applications for houses, they always have some from families in the area.

The non-profit told the Gazette that it is in the process of starting on some new houses on East Warren Street in Shelby.

Allen said they have land cleared on three lots and will begin building at 608 E. Warren St. during their annual Women Build event on Dec. 7 and 14. She said a house at Young Oak Square is almost completed, and they hope to have a family move in around the beginning of the year.

VIDEO: Habitat for Humanity sees rising need for affordable housing in Catawba County

