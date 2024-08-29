Habitat for Humanity sees rising need for affordable housing in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Habitat for Humanity started building six new homes in Hickory on Thursday. It’s part of an ongoing effort to provide affordable housing for families in Catawba County.

The homes are being built in the Ridgeview community. The nonprofit has invested millions of dollars in that part of Hickory.

“The need for affordable housing, we’ve seen massive growth,” said Phillip Stepp with Habitat for Humanity. “Growth in applications is at peak levels that we’ve never seen before.”

The nonprofit said it has received a lot of support from the community, including a recent $400,000 fundraiser.

