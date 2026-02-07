Local

Hall of Famer Julius Peppers surprises Luke Kuechly with Hall of Fame news

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is officially a Hall of Famer.

Kuechly was voted into the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night. And a former teammate helped break the news.

Hall of Famer and Panthers legend Julius Pepper broke the news to Kuechly.

“Welcome to the Football Hall of Fame,” Peppers said.

Kuechly is just 35 years old and the second youngest Hall of Fame inductee ever. He spent his eight-year career as a linebacker for the Panthers.

