Hall of Famer Julius Peppers surprises Luke Kuechly with Hall of Fame news

CHARLOTTE — Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is officially a Hall of Famer.

Kuechly was voted into the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night. And a former teammate helped break the news.

Hall of Famer and Panthers legend Julius Pepper broke the news to Kuechly.

When Luke Kuechly stepped into his kitchen, everything changed. See his Hall of Fame moment in “Hall of Fame Knocks: Class of 2026,” on NFL Network, Saturday, Feb. 7, at 10 p.m. EST. Class of 2026 presented by @visualedgeit. @LukeKuechly @Panthers @NFL @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ouOxb1B0CT — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 6, 2026

“Welcome to the Football Hall of Fame,” Peppers said.

Kuechly is just 35 years old and the second youngest Hall of Fame inductee ever. He spent his eight-year career as a linebacker for the Panthers.

