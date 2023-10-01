Halloween-themed pop-up bar, haunted house coming to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The creators of Morehead Tavern’s popular Jingle City Christmas exhibit will debut a Halloween-themed attraction in Uptown Charlotte this fall.

Morehead’s Haunted Tavern, a pop-up bar and haunted house, opens Oct. 5 at 300 East Morehead Street. The tavern will offer multiple scare zones, spooky cocktails, appetizers and live DJs every weekend through Halloween.

In addition to the bar, there will be a separate haunted house, which will include gravestones, bats, spiderwebs, shaking coffins and Halloween-themed characters.

Morehead’s Haunted Tavern will be open every Thursday through Saturday in October and on Halloween night. The bar opens at 6 p.m. and the haunted house begins at 7 p.m.

The bar is open to adults ages 21 and older. The haunted house is open to all ages, although children younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

Tickets start at $20 and proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas.

Patrons are encouraged to bring new or lightly used toys, board games, or arts and crafts items for donations.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

