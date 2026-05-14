Hallyburton Academy to save $400,000 per year with Draughn High School move

MORGANTON, N.C. — Hallyburton Academy, Burke County’s alternative school, will move into Draughn High School beginning in the 2026–27 school year.

The Burke County Board of Education approved the move in a 4–3 vote last week. Board members Leslie Taylor, Sonya Rockett, and Reid Beck voted against the plan, each outlining concerns about relocating the program.

Members Tiana Beachler, Aaron Johnson, Brad Camp, and Jamey Wycoff voted in favor, noting how difficult the decision has been for the board, according to the Morganon News Herald.

Hallyburton Academy currently serves 36 students, nine in middle school and the rest in high school, with a staff of 15. Superintendent Mike Swan has said the move will save the district about $400,000 per year, though the first year will not see the full savings.

Swan said Hallyburton will operate in a secure wing of Draughn High School and will keep its name, principal, mascot, colors, and separate graduations.

The school will also maintain its own buses, entrance, bell schedule, and lunch schedule.

The district says day treatment will remain in its current building at Hallyburton for now.

Moving that program will be the next phase, and officials say it will likely be housed somewhere other than Draughn High School.

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