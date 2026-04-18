How a school district plans to secure classrooms for students with behavioral issues amid merger

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County School District is sharing how it would secure classrooms for students with behavioral issues when they merge one school into another.

Our partners at the Morganton Herald report that a wing at Draughn High School will be set aside for Hallyburton Academy students.

The wing would have its own school resource officer and have doors only accessible by key card.

We told you last month that the district wants to move those students to help with budget shortfalls.

WATCH: Burke County parents voice concerns over possible school merger

Burke County parents voice concerns over possible school merger

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