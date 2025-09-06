Harmony man arrested after Dropbox account search reveals child sexual abuse material

HARMONY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Harmony man arrested after a search warrant for his Dropbox account revealed child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan Clinton Reeves, a 22-year-old resident of Harmony, was arrested on Thursday for ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest followed an investigation initiated by a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTip on Feb. 21, which included 27 files of suspected child sexual abuse material.

The Special Victims Unit led the investigation, securing a search warrant for Reeves’ Dropbox account, where additional files were discovered.

After compiling and verifying evidence, investigators obtained a warrant for Reeves’ arrest.

Detectives conducted forensic analysis on electronic devices, reviewed digital evidence, and traced Reeves’ online activity as part of the investigation.

Reeves was located by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Service Unit, who executed the arrest.

Reeves confessed to the charges during an interview with the Special Victims Unit.

Reeves is currently held at the Iredell County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains active, with additional charges expected as detectives continue reviewing evidence and pursuing leads.

WATCH: Missing 16-year-old found in human trafficking sting in Rowan County

Missing 16-year-old found in human trafficking sting in Rowan County

©2025 Cox Media Group