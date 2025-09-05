Missing 16-year-old found in human trafficking sting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A human trafficking operation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office led to the rescue of a missing 16-year-old and the arrest of ten individuals on various charges.

The juvenile, who was reported missing to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in March 2025, was found during the operation and turned over to the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services.

“I am extremely proud of the work that my investigators put into these types of operations,” said Sheriff Allen. “There is so much behind-the-scenes work that goes into these investigations, but it is worth it all to know that this operation has led to the rescue of yet another teen that had been reported missing and had wound up in a life of prostitution.”

The operation, which took place on September 3rd and 4th, aimed to identify victims of human trafficking and curb prostitution in the area.

Among those arrested was Kelton Isiah Sturdivant, who was charged with promoting prostitution of a minor, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was held in the Rowan County Jail without bond.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted for a potential federal investigation into the incident.

This operation marks the second time Rowan County deputies have rescued a missing juvenile from prostitution.

In March 2024, Kadeem Zelique Williams was arrested and later sentenced for similar crimes.

Other individuals arrested during the operation face charges ranging from prostitution to drug offenses and weapon offenses.

VIDEO: 5 arrested after undercover human trafficking sting in Rowan County

