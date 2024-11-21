Headliners announced for Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The headliners for the Lovin’ Life Music Fest 2025 have been announced.

Thursday morning organizers revealed that Dave Matthews Band, Gwen Stefani, and Benson Boone will be the top three artists at the festival.

They will be joined by more than 50 artists across three stages.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival went on sale Monday.

General admission tickets will range from $269 to $299, VIP tickets will range from $499-$529, and Super VIP tickets will range from $1,199 to $1,299.

Prices haven’t been announced for next year’s festival, but organizers say they’ll have “$39 payment plans for a limited time.”

Next year’s Lovin’ Life festival is set to take place from May 2 through May 4.

