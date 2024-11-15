Local

Lovin’ Life announces presale for 2025 festival in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Lovin' Life Music Fest 2024 Lovin’ Life Music Fest organizers have announced their dates for next year.

CHARLOTTE — The inaugural Lovin’ Life music festival in Charlotte sold out, but tickets will soon be on sale for next year’s edition.

The organizers behind Lovin’ Life announced that pre-sale tickets will go up for sale starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18. To take part in the presale, you have to sign up for a password by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. You can sign up at this link.

Prices haven’t been announced for next year’s festival, but organizers say they’ll have “$39 payment plans for a limited time.”

The lineup also hasn’t been revealed yet. Last year, we got our first look at the headliners in mid-December.

Next year’s Lovin’ Life festival is set for May 2-4.

