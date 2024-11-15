Lovin’ Life announces presale for 2025 festival in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The inaugural Lovin’ Life music festival in Charlotte sold out, but tickets will soon be on sale for next year’s edition.

The organizers behind Lovin’ Life announced that pre-sale tickets will go up for sale starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18. To take part in the presale, you have to sign up for a password by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. You can sign up at this link.

Prices haven’t been announced for next year’s festival, but organizers say they’ll have “$39 payment plans for a limited time.”

The lineup also hasn’t been revealed yet. Last year, we got our first look at the headliners in mid-December.

Next year’s Lovin’ Life festival is set for May 2-4.

