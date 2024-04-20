Heads up! Several events closing roads in parts of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Traffic from two events in different parts of Charlotte could slow down Saturday morning drivers.

In Myers Park, The Heartest Yard and Showmarks 5K is closing areas along Freedom Park starting at 8 a.m.

More than 750 people are expected to run down Queens Road West, which will be closed during the event.

In Ballantyne, Johnston Road and Ballantyne Corporate Place will see traffic impacts from the Ballantyne 8K, 5K and Fun Run.

From 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, nearly 1,000 people are expected to run.

