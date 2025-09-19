Health officials investigate tuberculosis case at East Lincoln High School

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Health Department is investigating a case of active tuberculosis at East Lincoln High School after an individual tested positive for the disease.

The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with Lincoln County School officials and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The groups are aiming to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is not immediately life-threatening and does not constitute an emergency, according to health officials. The Lincoln County Health Department advises that no action is necessary unless individuals are contacted directly regarding potential exposure.

Those identified as being at increased risk are being contacted for testing as part of the ongoing investigation. The health department said it will continue efforts until all potentially exposed individuals have been reached and offered testing.

