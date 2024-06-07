Healthcare premiums increase for some retired state employees

RALEIGH — Health insurance just got more expensive for some retired North Carolina state employees.

The Medicare Advantage Plan Board of Trustees unanimously voted to increase premiums starting next year, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

Medicare Advantage Base:

Retiree only: The cost will remain at zero dollars.

Retiree plus a child or children: The cost will jump from $4 to $37

Retiree plus spouse: The cost will jump from $4 to $37

Retiree plus family: The cost will jump from $8 to $74 Medicare Enhanced:

Retiree only: The cost will drop from $73 to $67

Retiree plus a child or children: The cost will jump from $146 to $167

Retiree plus spouse: The cost will jump from $146 to $167

Retiree plus family: The cost will jump from $219 to $267

