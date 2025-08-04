Hearing to be set for controversial Earnhardt land rezoning request

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a controversial rezoning request involving Earnhardt family land on Monday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Commissioners will consider approving a new public hearing date for the request in September.

Dale Earnhardt’s widow, Teresa Earnhardt, is asking to rezone 400 acres of the NASCAR legend’s family property to make room for a proposed $30 billion technology park.

Neighbors raised concerns about noise, traffic and light pollution.

