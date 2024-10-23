Neighbors upset over Dale Earnhardt’s widow proposed development for hundreds of acres

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — People in Mooresville are pushing back against a request to transform hundreds of acres into a massive industrial park. Teresa Earnhardt, the widow of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., owns the land and wants to turn 400 acres into the Mooresville Technology Park.

But hundreds of people who live in the quiet community near the property off Patterson Farm Road and NC Highway 3 are urging commissioners to vote it down.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that Dale Earnhardt enjoyed hunting on the property. They love the rural lifestyle and say an industrial park will damage it.

Developers want the town to change the zoning for the new plan.

Dan Brewer of Bowman Construction says the project would cater to the high-tech industry and bring 200 jobs to the area.

But neighbors made their feelings known Tuesday night at the town’s planning board meeting.

Town staff approved the plan, but the zoning board voted it down.

Ricky Gray lives on Patterson Farm Road and approves of their decision. He says his family has lived on the land for generations.

“I’m talking right here, trees going down, concrete going up,” he said.

Gray knows the vote doesn’t end plans for an industrial park. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners can still give the project a green light.

“What’s the point in changing this out here? Let’s leave something the same,” he said. “Let’s have a little bit of the old Mooresville.”

“This is home,” he said.

Members of his family attended the meeting on Tuesday and plan to show up for future meetings.

The next commissioners meeting is Nov. 4. Channel 9 is working to find out if this will be on the agenda.

