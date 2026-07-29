‘Heartbroken’: Musician seeks answers after he says guitar was destroyed on American Airlines flight

CHARLOTTE — A traveling gospel musician said his guitar was mangled after a trip with American Airline at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Titus Tucker returned to Charlotte Saturday after a trip to L.A. He and his group say they waited as nearly 30 bags arrived only to discover his guitar had been destroyed.

“I was heartbroken,” Tucker told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

A post that has since gone viral shows the case ripped apart, pieces smashed and the broken instrument exposed inside.

Tucker estimates the damage to be between $200 and $300, leaving him without the instrument he depends on for weekly ministry.

“I didn’t have a guitar to do what I do every week, so that part was incredibly inconvenient,” Tucker said.

The musician said he was directed to file a claim online, but when he attempted to notify the airline on Monday, it was too late. American Airline’s website states damage on domestic flights must be reported before leaving the airport or within six hours of receiving a bag.

Tucker says American Airlines agreed to make a one-time exception, then requested additional photos and receipts.

“I would like them to pay for the cost of the guitar, the cost of the case and take a different approach to musicians,” he said.

American Airlines says the investigation could take up to 60 days.

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