Health officials provide update on cyclosporiasis outbreak in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — South Carolina health officials reported 13 new cases of cyclosporiasis as of Wednesday morning.

That brings the total number of causes to 43 in the Palmetto State.

In North Carolina, 157 new cases of the parasite have been reported since last Tuesday, bringing the total to 718 cases since May.

There have been eight new hospitalizations in the last week.

For comparison, there were 6 times as many cases of salmonella in the state last year.

Health officials say this outbreak is not connected to others in the Midwest.

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