Heat restored after outage at Rock Hill assisted living facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill assisted living facility was left in the cold after the heat went out in near-record low temperatures.

A tip sent to reporter Tina Terry about the Divine Manor facility said the heat has been out for a week. A spokesperson confirmed the heating system did indeed go out on Monday.

The spokesperson would not speak with Terry on camera, but said workers were able to bring in space heaters and were able to get the heat back on. At first, she said the heat came back on Wednesday, but then she said it came back on Tuesday.

The person who sent in the initial tip said 27 patients live at Divine Manor and some of them require 24-hour care. They claimed the heat was still not working as of Wednesday, and that South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control had been called three times to investigate.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Terry called and emailed DHEC asking if that’s true. They sent several emails that afternoon. In one, a spokesperson said, “I can confirm we have investigated recent complaints at Divine Manor.”

In another email she said in part, “staff are working on providing an update” and “we’re trying to meet deadlines the best we can. Will hopefully get back to you soon.”

Terry is still waiting on a response from state health officials on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

