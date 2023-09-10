Heavy rain floods Wesley Chapel home causing water rescue

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. — Heavy rain in our area flooded a home in Wesley Chapel causing firefighters to be called in for a water rescue.

According to the Wesley Chapel Fire Department, Station 26 was sent out to a home just off Weddington Road on Saturday evening for a water rescue.

At the scene, crews called the Bakers Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department to bring in their boat, which is used for both flooding and water rescues.

Using the boat, crews were able to reach the home and get the owners to safety.

Wesley Chapel Fire Department responded to three water-related incidents on Goldmine Road and one rescue on Wesley Chapel Road.

During Saturday’s storms, the department was able to make a total of three water rescues.

(WATCH BELOW: Idalia: Charlotte area sees heavy rain, some flooding)

Idalia: Charlotte area sees heavy rain, some flooding

























©2023 Cox Media Group