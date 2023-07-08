Cars flooded in south Charlotte during storm

CHARLOTTE — A storm that lasted only a couple of hours caused long-term damage for some residents in south Charlotte on Saturday.

Kat King lives on Queens Road and shared a video with Channel 9 showing the flooding at her house during the storm.

King says she was trying to get to her car but water came rushing in when she opened her garage door.

She says her car and several of her neighbors’ cars were flooded.

“It was pouring rain and I started getting some texts from some other residents in the building and then I realized, oh no, I better go and check my car,” King said. “By the time I opened the garage door, the water was moving so fast that I was afraid to step into it to get to my car,” King said.

Residents told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they have complained to the city for years about repeat flooding, but nothing has been done to fix the problem.

Channel 9 tried contacting Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services to ask about the complaints, but we could not reach anyone.

Residents say they intend to keep complaining until the problem is fixed.

