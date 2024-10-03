Helene forces upcoming weddings in western NC to relocate

CHARLOTTE — We’ve seen how seriously Helene impacted people’s futures in western North Carolina, and now we’re finding out how it’s also affecting people planning a new future.

Asheville’s tourism authority says visitors spent nearly $3 billion in Buncombe County last year with a chunk of those visitors in town for weddings.

Now, the future of many wedding venues is uncertain.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with a bride who was trying to relocate her wedding from the Asheville area to Charlotte.

“Everybody was able to evacuate,” said Abby Eastridge, a bride-to-be. “Everybody’s safe, but that, unfortunately, they would be needing to close at least the end of the year, and likely into midway through 2025.”

Alexander Homestead in east Charlotte holds wedding venues and the owner said she’s partnering with other local vendors to offer discounts for couples impacted by Helene.

